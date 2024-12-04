Polymer Capital Management HK LTD Cuts Stake in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD lessened its stake in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SN. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in SharkNinja by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in SharkNinja in the third quarter worth $54,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SharkNinja during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in SharkNinja during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SharkNinja from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on SharkNinja in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.39.

SharkNinja stock opened at $98.87 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.12. SharkNinja, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.70 and a twelve month high of $112.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

