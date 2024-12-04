Polymer Capital Management HK LTD Sells 8,171 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Polymer Capital Management HK LTD cut its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 38.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,171 shares during the period. Spotify Technology comprises 1.1% of Polymer Capital Management HK LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $4,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 42.4% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 23.8% in the third quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP now owns 57,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 759,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,965,000 after acquiring an additional 148,431 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,364,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth $13,569,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:SPOT opened at $493.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $408.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.61. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $185.37 and a 12 month high of $494.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.05 and a beta of 1.61.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.30). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPOT. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.90.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

