Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 15th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Popular has raised its dividend by an average of 12.4% per year over the last three years. Popular has a payout ratio of 28.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Popular to earn $10.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $98.49 on Wednesday. Popular has a 52-week low of $74.97 and a 52-week high of $105.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.47 and a 200 day moving average of $94.78.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $736.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.62 million. Popular had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. Popular’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Popular will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Adorno Denissa Rodriguez sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $178,320.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,569.72. This trade represents a 35.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz Castellvi sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $347,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,403.40. This trade represents a 12.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BPOP. Barclays cut their target price on Popular from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Popular from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Popular from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

