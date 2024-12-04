Portolan Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 995,953 Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 995,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,061,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 14.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,582,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,384,000 after buying an additional 463,441 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 133.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,636,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,292,000 after buying an additional 935,909 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the second quarter worth about $8,392,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 31.1% in the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 465,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after buying an additional 110,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 152.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 391,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 236,831 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Sportradar Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRAD opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Sportradar Group AG has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.20, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRAD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sportradar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group Profile

(Free Report)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.