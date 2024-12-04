Portolan Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,350 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of BrightView worth $9,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in BrightView during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Harvey Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BrightView by 9.1% during the third quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 1,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,434,000 after acquiring an additional 156,500 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView during the third quarter valued at about $195,000. ClearAlpha Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView during the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of BrightView by 134.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BV stock opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.03. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $18.89. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

BrightView ( NYSE:BV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. BrightView had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $728.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. BrightView’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BrightView news, EVP Jonathan Mark Gottsegen sold 29,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $476,307.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,611,685.24. This represents a 22.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of BrightView from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of BrightView in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BrightView from $11.30 to $12.90 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. William Blair upgraded shares of BrightView from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BrightView presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.11.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

