Portolan Capital Management LLC Buys 203,068 Shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,224,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,068 shares during the quarter. Cellebrite DI comprises 1.5% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cellebrite DI were worth $20,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cellebrite DI by 136.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,616,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,307 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 29.7% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,066,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,797,000 after buying an additional 473,293 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 24.3% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,908,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,137,000 after buying an additional 372,619 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,402,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 22.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after buying an additional 214,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

CLBT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.29.

CLBT opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.31.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.06 million. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 82.28% and a positive return on equity of 122.59%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations used in various cases, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, cryptocurrency, and intellectual property theft.

