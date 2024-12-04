Portolan Capital Management LLC Invests $5.33 Million in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)

Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,910,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 328.0% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 4,346,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,789,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 209,393 shares in the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Douglas Elliman by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,484,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 258,012 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 771,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 22,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 589,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 144,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of DOUG opened at $2.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $218.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66.

Douglas Elliman Profile

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

