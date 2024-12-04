Portolan Capital Management LLC Invests $6.78 Million in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 81,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,777,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of MGP Ingredients as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the third quarter worth $3,181,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in MGP Ingredients by 15.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the third quarter valued at $6,429,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the third quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the third quarter valued at $513,000. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

MGPI stock opened at $45.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.32. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.48 and a 12-month high of $102.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $994.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.63.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $161.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 9.98%.

Insider Transactions at MGP Ingredients

In related news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 7,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $324,511.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,279.19. The trade was a 15.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MGPI shares. StockNews.com upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on MGP Ingredients from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Lake Street Capital lowered MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Loop Capital set a $75.00 price target on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on MGP Ingredients from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

About MGP Ingredients

(Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

