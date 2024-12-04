Portolan Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 705,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,281,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOWL. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Bowlero by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 363,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 183,252 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,648,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Bowlero by 201.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 164,603 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Bowlero by 51.0% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 356,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 120,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bowlero by 3,311,100.0% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 33,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 33,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Bowlero Stock Performance

Shares of BOWL opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average is $12.21. Bowlero Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.47.

Bowlero Dividend Announcement

Bowlero ( NYSE:BOWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $260.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.42 million. Bowlero had a negative net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Bowlero’s payout ratio is -36.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOWL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bowlero from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bowlero to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Bowlero Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

