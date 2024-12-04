Portolan Capital Management LLC Sells 22,170 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Portolan Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 730,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,170 shares during the period. Celestica makes up 2.7% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 0.62% of Celestica worth $37,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Celestica by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the third quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Celestica during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Celestica by 32.1% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Celestica by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Celestica from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Celestica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Celestica in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celestica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.45.

Celestica stock opened at $89.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47. Celestica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $93.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 2.27.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

