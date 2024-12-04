Portolan Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Portolan Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,278 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 1.09% of Forrester Research worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its holdings in Forrester Research by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Forrester Research by 138.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Forrester Research by 123.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Forrester Research by 1,438.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 17,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 15,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FORR opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $317.30 million, a P/E ratio of -47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.39. Forrester Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research services include Forrester Decisions, Forrester Research, and SiriusDecisions Research, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

