Potrero Capital Research LLC Sells 69,473 Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Potrero Capital Research LLC decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 778,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,473 shares during the period. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust accounts for approximately 4.7% of Potrero Capital Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Potrero Capital Research LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust were worth $14,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSTZ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust stock opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.02%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

