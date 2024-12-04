Prana Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Prana Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 252,668 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of The Carlyle Group worth $16,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 506.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1,600.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 924,466 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $1,978,357.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,643,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,796,514.34. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $25,535,279.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,504,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,936,376.06. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,171,556 shares of company stock worth $29,222,475. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CG stock opened at $52.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.69. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.72 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 2.21%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 482.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CG. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

