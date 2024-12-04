Prana Capital Management LP Has $33.83 Million Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Prana Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 217,081 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,885 shares during the quarter. Target makes up approximately 1.5% of Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Target were worth $33,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Target by 1.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Target by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 119,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $967,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,403,000. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Target by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at $19,418,510.67. This trade represents a 4.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Target from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. HSBC lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Target from $167.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on TGT

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $131.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.04. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.51%.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.