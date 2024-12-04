Prana Capital Management LP Has $4.88 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Prana Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110,284 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 48.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 57.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.9% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 8.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 9.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $215.38 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.60 and a 1 year high of $223.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $122.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.26.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $183.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $190.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.25.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This represents a 4.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total value of $4,468,394.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,320,644.31. This represents a 34.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,821 shares of company stock worth $44,299,745. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

