Prana Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Prana Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,181 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management makes up approximately 3.1% of Prana Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Prana Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.10% of Apollo Global Management worth $67,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,383,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,527,000 after purchasing an additional 126,859 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,697,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,522,000 after purchasing an additional 97,797 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 200.3% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,362,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,945,000 after buying an additional 4,717,661 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,806,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,600,000 after acquiring an additional 383,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,339,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

APO stock opened at $173.00 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.58 and a 52-week high of $176.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.23. The company has a market capitalization of $97.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.463 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 19.33%.

APO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.05.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

