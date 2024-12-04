PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Receives $53.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.83.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRG. Raymond James upgraded PROG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on PROG in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded PROG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on PROG from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on PROG from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

In related news, insider Michael Todd King sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $70,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,688.49. This represents a 3.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian Garner sold 15,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $747,412.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,452,231.72. This trade represents a 14.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 119,207 shares of company stock worth $5,759,152 over the last quarter. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in PROG by 72.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in PROG by 7.1% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PROG by 4.2% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in PROG during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in PROG during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRG stock opened at $48.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 4.97. PROG has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.32.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. PROG had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $606.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PROG will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. PROG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.30%.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

