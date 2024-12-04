PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.65 and last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 5466 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average is $6.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.77 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.05 million during the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,590,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in PropertyGuru Group by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 84,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 41,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products.

