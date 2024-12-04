Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LNN. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Lindsay by 45.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Lindsay in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Lindsay by 1,283.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of LNN stock opened at $129.47 on Wednesday. Lindsay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.27 and a fifty-two week high of $135.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.64.

Lindsay Announces Dividend

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $155.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.37 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 10.91%. Lindsay’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is 23.92%.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

