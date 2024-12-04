Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increases Stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,425 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.21% of Quanex Building Products worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 10,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 9,011.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Quanex Building Products Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE NX opened at $29.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24. Quanex Building Products Co. has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $39.31.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $280.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.