Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 5,300 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Futu were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Futu in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Futu by 181.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Futu by 67.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Futu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FUTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Futu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Futu from $80.20 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Futu Stock Up 3.4 %

FUTU stock opened at $88.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.72. Futu Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $130.50.

Futu Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Featured Articles

