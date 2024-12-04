Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 2,100 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Mercury General by 1.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 47,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Mercury General by 463.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Mercury General during the third quarter worth $732,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 3rd quarter valued at $933,000. Institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Mercury General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

Mercury General Trading Down 0.6 %

MCY opened at $76.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.47 and its 200-day moving average is $61.70. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.84. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $36.96 and a 1-year high of $80.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.39. Mercury General had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury General Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.59%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

