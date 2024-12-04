Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 22,000 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 849,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Sabre were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new stake in Sabre in the second quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sabre by 267.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SABR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Sabre in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sabre presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $4.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average of $3.22.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $764.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.53 million. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

