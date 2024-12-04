Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PSTG. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Pure Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pure Storage from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.30.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $53.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $70.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.19 and its 200-day moving average is $56.72.

In other news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $4,994,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,970,000. This trade represents a 16.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $1,258,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,639 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,874.48. This represents a 20.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 354,542 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,030. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 210.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,553,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,123 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 56.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,696,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,873 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 22.5% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,063,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,163,000 after purchasing an additional 747,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,262,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,596,000 after acquiring an additional 626,427 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at $20,470,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

