QXO (NASDAQ:QXO) & JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Head to Head Survey

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) and QXO (NASDAQ:QXO – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares JOYY and QXO”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get JOYY alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JOYY $2.27 billion 1.04 $301.82 million $3.31 12.44 QXO $54.52 million 128.79 -$1.07 million ($9.12) -1.88

JOYY has higher revenue and earnings than QXO. QXO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JOYY, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JOYY 9.02% 4.64% 2.96% QXO 30.08% 1.58% 1.30%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares JOYY and QXO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

36.8% of JOYY shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of QXO shares are held by institutional investors. 43.0% of JOYY shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 51.3% of QXO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for JOYY and QXO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JOYY 0 3 0 0 2.00 QXO 0 0 0 0 0.00

JOYY presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.97%. Given JOYY’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe JOYY is more favorable than QXO.

Risk & Volatility

JOYY has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QXO has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

JOYY beats QXO on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JOYY

(Get Free Report)

JOYY Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores. It operates in the People's Republic of China, the United States, the Great Britain, Japan, South Korea, Australia, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as YY Inc. and changed its name to JOYY Inc. in December 2019. JOYY Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About QXO

(Get Free Report)

QXO, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. It also offers value-added services that focuses on consulting and professional, specialized programming, training, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides information technology managed services, such as cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud, and other services; and data back-up, network maintenance, and upgrade services. It serves small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the manufacturing, distribution, and service industries. QXO, Inc. is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.