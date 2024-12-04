Raul Vazquez Purchases 8,844 Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Stock

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) CEO Raul Vazquez acquired 8,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $34,137.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,257,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,853,286.08. The trade was a 0.71 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Oportun Financial Trading Up 8.8 %

Oportun Financial stock opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. Oportun Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $147.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Singular Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oportun Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 110,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

