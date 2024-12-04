Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU):

12/3/2024 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $382.00 to $383.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2024 – Lululemon Athletica had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2024 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $355.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/27/2024 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $445.00 to $380.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/26/2024 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $314.00 to $345.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/22/2024 – Lululemon Athletica is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/6/2024 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $350.00 to $380.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2024 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $310.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $340.66 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $300.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.02.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth $953,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 281.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,894 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 31.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.7% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

