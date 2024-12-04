Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU):
- 12/3/2024 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $382.00 to $383.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/2/2024 – Lululemon Athletica had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/2/2024 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $355.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/27/2024 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $445.00 to $380.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/26/2024 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $314.00 to $345.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/22/2024 – Lululemon Athletica is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 11/6/2024 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $350.00 to $380.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2024 – Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $310.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of LULU opened at $340.66 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.01 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The company has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $300.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.02.
In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.
