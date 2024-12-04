Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TMDX FY2024 Earnings

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of TransMedics Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for TransMedics Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for TransMedics Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). TransMedics Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $108.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TMDX. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday. Baird R W upgraded shares of TransMedics Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $71.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 2.06. TransMedics Group has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $177.37.

In other news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $563,962.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,158.60. This represents a 90.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.42, for a total transaction of $1,323,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at $9,457,269.06. This trade represents a 12.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,958 shares of company stock worth $3,470,328. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 26.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 33.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

