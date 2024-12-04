Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TMDX FY2024 Earnings

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of TransMedics Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. The consensus estimate for TransMedics Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for TransMedics Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.44 EPS.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). TransMedics Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $108.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $71.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 2.06. TransMedics Group has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $177.37.
In other news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $563,962.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,158.60. This represents a 90.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.42, for a total transaction of $1,323,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at $9,457,269.06. This trade represents a 12.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,958 shares of company stock worth $3,470,328. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 26.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 33.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
