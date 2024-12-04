Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ: HBAN):

12/4/2024 – Huntington Bancshares had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.50.

12/3/2024 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $17.50. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/26/2024 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $16.25 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2024 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $18.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2024 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2024 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $16.50 to $17.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2024 – Huntington Bancshares had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sandler O’Neill.

10/18/2024 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $15.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2024 – Huntington Bancshares had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2024 – Huntington Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/18/2024 – Huntington Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.66. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The company has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $99,600.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 558,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,615,217.06. The trade was a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $505,362.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 496,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,765,662.92. This represents a 5.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,699 shares of company stock worth $757,356. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,474,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,179,319,000 after buying an additional 7,439,909 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,708,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $921,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,767 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,880,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,422,000 after purchasing an additional 473,893 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 16.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,719,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,318,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

