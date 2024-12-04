Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 3,054 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 264,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Interface worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TILE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Interface by 6.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Interface by 70.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Interface by 1.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Interface by 13.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its position in shares of Interface by 28.3% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 9,247 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interface news, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $482,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,481,842.60. The trade was a 12.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce Andrew Hausmann sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,112.50. This represents a 15.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TILE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Interface from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TILE

Interface Stock Performance

Shares of TILE stock opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Interface, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $27.34.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $344.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.39 million. Interface had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.49%. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.80%.

Interface Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

