Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 5,384 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,384 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter worth about $3,219,000. Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 66.6% in the third quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 250,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 79.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 479,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 26,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter worth about $2,573,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.82, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day moving average is $8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $16.61.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.59 million. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 3.71%. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $552,817.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 521,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,620.60. The trade was a 11.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $74,370.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,472.89. This represents a 5.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,287 shares of company stock valued at $863,250 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on SOFI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.36.

SoFi Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

