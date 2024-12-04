Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 677 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 227,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises about 2.5% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $46,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 65.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the third quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the third quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the second quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $244.85 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.38 and a 12 month high of $248.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.40.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Daiwa America upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.19, for a total value of $247,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,140.99. This represents a 16.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total transaction of $4,754,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,891,418.52. This trade represents a 5.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 342,750 shares of company stock worth $73,356,824 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

