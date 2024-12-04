Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Shares Acquired by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMM. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 5.8% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 20.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 8.0% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 65.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 45,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 13.6% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 19,149 shares in the last quarter.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RMM opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $16.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.45.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.0916 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

