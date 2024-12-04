Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.05 and last traded at $38.91, with a volume of 4067640 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.64.

HOOD has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.97. The company has a market capitalization of $34.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.09.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.53 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $5,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 19,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $745,581.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 395,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,834,531.64. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,442,910 shares of company stock worth $110,642,151 in the last quarter. 19.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,129,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368,118 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,558,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,679 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,620,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,427 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,651,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,581,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

