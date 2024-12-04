Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 35,319 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 297,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,319 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $9,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 21,015.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,654,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,495,000 after buying an additional 10,604,367 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,829,000. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.1% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 674,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,934,000 after acquiring an additional 20,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth about $967,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Conagra Brands Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $27.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.76. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.
Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.92%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.63.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
