Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $6.73 Million Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,362 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $6,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. DA Davidson cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.71.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 0.8 %

AOS opened at $74.02 on Wednesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.91 and its 200 day moving average is $81.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $957.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.36 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.79%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

