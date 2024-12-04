Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $9.29 Million Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,721 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $9,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 63.2% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth $39,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $397.64.

NYSE:TT opened at $412.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $92.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $399.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.72. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $226.18 and a 52 week high of $422.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

