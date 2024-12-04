Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,957 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,071,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,255,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,973 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Autodesk by 100.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,642,973 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,554,000 after buying an additional 825,165 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 366.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 843,040 shares of the software company’s stock worth $208,610,000 after purchasing an additional 662,339 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 58,375.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 567,797 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,564,170,000 after buying an additional 566,826 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Autodesk by 394.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 567,360 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $156,296,000 after acquiring an additional 452,728 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $298.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.32 and a 12-month high of $326.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Autodesk from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Autodesk from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total transaction of $78,604.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,944.36. This trade represents a 5.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total value of $146,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,323,159.50. This trade represents a 1.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,936 shares of company stock valued at $549,333 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

