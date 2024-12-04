Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $7,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3,623.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 822.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 32.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Price Performance

PFFD stock opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.16. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

