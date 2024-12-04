Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 12,051 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,051 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $6,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $196.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $159.71 and a 12-month high of $199.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.53 and a 200 day moving average of $185.10.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.