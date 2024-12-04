Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 639 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.78% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $8,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTWG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWG opened at $228.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.30. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $167.55 and a twelve month high of $231.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

