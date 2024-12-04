Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Director Alexander R. Slusky Sells 50,000 Shares

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 534,675 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,525. This represents a 8.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

RKLB traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,976,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,902,359. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.65. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $28.10. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.46 and a beta of 1.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. JMP Securities started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $10.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 380,965 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 230,931 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 114,628 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 17,269 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,180 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,151,190 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $5,526,000 after buying an additional 98,643 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Further Reading

