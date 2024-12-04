Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $579.10 and last traded at $578.32, with a volume of 287367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $566.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $665.00 target price (up previously from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.80.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $553.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $551.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,125,250. The trade was a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

