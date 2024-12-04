Roth Capital Issues Positive Estimate for Tesla Earnings

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Tesla in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 2nd. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now forecasts that the electric vehicle producer will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. Roth Capital has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tesla’s current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. William Blair began coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tesla from $249.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.75.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $351.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.28, a PEG ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 2.36. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $361.93.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total value of $35,339,911.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,727,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,508. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,187 shares of company stock worth $92,956,692 in the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

