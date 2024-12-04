Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) Trading 2% Higher – What’s Next?

Roxgold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROGFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 46,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 99,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.
Roxgold Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54.
Roxgold Company Profile
Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.
Further Reading
