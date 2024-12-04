Royal Bank of Canada Increases Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$74.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$74.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$73.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$71.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$76.73.

Shares of TSE BNS traded up C$0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$77.78. 1,614,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,262,035. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$74.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$68.22. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$59.62 and a twelve month high of C$80.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$96.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

