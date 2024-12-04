Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $405.00 at Morgan Stanley

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $405.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CRM. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 19th. FBN Securities upgraded Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.17.

Salesforce stock opened at $331.77 on Wednesday. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $212.00 and a 12 month high of $348.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $317.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, insider Sabastian Niles sold 2,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total value of $608,108.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,702.68. This represents a 75.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.04, for a total value of $1,079,568.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,223,020.24. This trade represents a 3.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,982 shares of company stock worth $41,591,457 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,007,404 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,432,855,000 after acquiring an additional 864,193 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,780,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,395,132,000 after purchasing an additional 257,501 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,276,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,360,215,000 after purchasing an additional 314,530 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Salesforce by 2.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,329,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,141,562,000 after buying an additional 176,641 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,964,702 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,632,599,000 after buying an additional 57,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

