Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, BMO Capital Markets Analyst Says

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 28.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Phillip Securities reiterated an “accumulate” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.46.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRM

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $331.77 on Wednesday. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $212.00 and a 52 week high of $348.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $255,905.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,100,399.70. The trade was a 1.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Miguel Milano sold 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.81, for a total transaction of $246,480.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,151.79. This represents a 13.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,982 shares of company stock valued at $41,591,457 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.