Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.57-2.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.90-10.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.05 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.980-10.030 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Salesforce from $270.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BNP Paribas raised Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Salesforce from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.74.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Salesforce Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $331.77 on Wednesday. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $212.00 and a 1 year high of $348.86. The company has a market capitalization of $317.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $304.68 and its 200-day moving average is $271.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Miguel Milano sold 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.81, for a total transaction of $246,480.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,151.79. The trade was a 13.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $117,824.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,741.74. This represents a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,982 shares of company stock valued at $41,591,457. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.