Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP) Plans Dividend of GBX 12.50

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund’s previous dividend of $12.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of SDP opened at GBX 541 ($6.86) on Wednesday. Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund has a one year low of GBX 456 ($5.78) and a one year high of GBX 567 ($7.18). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 541.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 531.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of £836.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3,182.35 and a beta of 0.64.
Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Company Profile
