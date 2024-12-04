Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP) Plans Dividend of GBX 12.50

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 3rd,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund’s previous dividend of $12.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SDP opened at GBX 541 ($6.86) on Wednesday. Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund has a one year low of GBX 456 ($5.78) and a one year high of GBX 567 ($7.18). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 541.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 531.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of £836.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3,182.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Company Profile

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the Far Eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

